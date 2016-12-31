Subbing for a sick Avery Bradley, Smart started and posted six points (1-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two assists, four rebounds and two steals from 34 minutes in Sunday's 117-114 home win over Miami.

In typical Marcus Smart fashion, he played a key role in the Celtic win, yet provided little for fantasy owners. Smart played lock down defense while his backcourt mate, Isaiah Thomas, lit up the Heat for 52 points. Smart also sealed the win via two free throws with six seconds remaining. Unfortunately, his poor shooting continued. Smart is shooting an ugly 35.9% from the field this year, very close to his three year career average. Expect Smart to return to the bench on Tuesday versus the Jazz.