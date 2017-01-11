Smart put up 16 points (6-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five assists, four rebounds, four steals and one block across 38 minutes in a 114-106 loss to the Raptors on Tuesday.

Smart was making his second straight start at shooting guard in place of Avery Bradley (Achilles) and delivered another strong shooting night, which is typically a rarity for the third-year player. He's gone a collective 13-of-21 from the field and 6-of-9 from three-point range over those two contest, but is still sitting at 37.9 percent and 31.5 percent, respectively, for the season. It's probably unwise to bank on Smart to continue scoring at this level, though he should at least have a chance to deliver ample production in assists and the defensive categories Wednesday against the Wizards, as Bradley is expected to remain sidelined for that contest.