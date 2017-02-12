Smart totaled 10 points (4-11 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists and three steals over 37 minutes in Saturday's 112-104 win over the Jazz.

Smart logged a second straight start in Jae Crowder's (personal) stead, and he provided solid production across the stat sheet once again. The 22-year-old has posted four straight double-digit scoring efforts while also averaging 4.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.3 steals over that span. Even if he shifts back to the second unit against the Mavs on Monday, Smart has proven capable of numbers along the lines of his Saturday stat line while coming off the bench in the past.