Celtics' Marcus Smart: Tough in the clutch during Game 4 win
Smart fought for five points (2-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt), eight rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block from 33 clutch minutes in Sunday's 104-195 Game 4 win in Chicago.
Smart thrusted his usual grit and risky ball hawking defensive skills right at the Bulls, at one point angering Bulls star Jimmy Butler. Smart's contributions tend to fall outside of the box score; he's generally more valuable to the Celtics than he is to your fantasy lineup. Look for more big minutes off the bench for Smart as the Celtics return home Wednesday for a critical Game 5.
