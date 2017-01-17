Smart will return to the bench for Monday's game against the Hornets, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.

Smart has started the last few games at shooting guard with Avery Bradley sitting out with an Achilles injury. However, Bradley is going to play through his injury and will rejoin the starting lineup Monday, which pushes Smart back into a bench role. Smart has logged 36 minutes or more in each of his last three contests, but should drop to around 30 with Bradley back from his injury.