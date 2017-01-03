Smart (illness) will play Tuesday against the Jazz, A. Sherrod Blakely of CSN New England reports.

Smart was discharged from the hospital earlier in the day Tuesday, but he's apparently made significant progress over the last couple of days and will be available off the bench Tuesday. Expect Smart to serve in his usual role as the Celtics' top reserve guard. The Oklahoma State guard closed the month of December averaging 8.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.3 steals in just under 29 minutes per game.