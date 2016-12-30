Smart will start at shooting guard in Friday's game against the Heat, Celtics radio play-by-play broadcaster Sean Grande reports.

Smart has averaged 26.3 minutes per game in eight contests since heading back to the bench after Isaiah Thomas' return from a groin injury, but he'll reenter the top unit Friday with Avery Bradley (illness) ruled out. The move to the starting five should enable Smart to flirt with a 35-minute workload, though Terry Rozier, who hasn't been in the rotation of late, is expected to absorb the bulk of Bradley's minutes. Smart's stint with the top unit may not last more than a game, as Bradley could be fully recovered in advance of the Celtics' next contest Tuesday against the Jazz.