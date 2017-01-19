Smart will start at shooting guard for Wednesday's tilt with the Knicks, Scott Souza of GateHouse Media reports.

Avery Bradley was a late scratch because of soreness in his Achilles, which allows Smart to jump back into the starting lineup. Prior to Monday's game against the Hornets, Smart had started four straight games for the ailing Bradley, averaging 14.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.5 steals over 35.8 minutes.