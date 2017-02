Smart will draw the start for Thursday's tilt against the Trail Blazers.

With Jae Crowder (personal) out for Thursday's contest, coach Brad Stevens has opted to insert Smart into the starting five. Over the past six games, Smart has averaged 10.7 points, 5.0 assists, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.3 steals across 31.7 minutes per game, but could be in line for extra usage Thursday.