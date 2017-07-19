Celtics' Semi Ojeleye: Signs contract with Celtics
Ojeleye agreed to a contract with the Celtics on Tuesday, Jim Fenton of the Patriot Ledger reports.
Ojeleye's deal is expected to be for four years, with the first two being fully guaranteed. He was selected with the 37th pick of the 2017 NBA Draft, but will likely be a bit buried on the depth chart considering the Celtics are already crowded at the forward spots. Ojeleye should spend the majority of the 2017-18 campaign in a developmental role and could even see time with team's G-League affiliate, the Maine Red Claws.
