Larkin agreed to a deal Thursday to join the Celtics, international basketball writer David Pick reports.

Larkin played for three years on three different teams in the NBA before heading to the Euroleague last season. There, he played for Baskonia Vitoria Gasteiz and averaged 13.1 points, 5.7 assists and 2.7 rebounds across 29 minutes per game. Now, the point guard is ready to take a second chance at the NBA in Boston, but barring any injuries, Larkin will likely be buried in the team's backcourt rotation.