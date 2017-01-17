Rozier (coach's decision) didn't take the court in Monday's 108-98 win over the Hornets.

Rozier has failed to crack coach Brad Stevens' rotation in five of the last 11 games, though somewhat curiously, he's averaging 16.0 minutes per contest in the five outings in which he has appeared. Many of those minutes counts were elevated by blowouts, along with Avery Bradley's absence due to an Achilles injury, but with Monday's game staying tight and Bradley returning to action, there was no room for Rozier.