Rozier registered 11 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists, four rebounds and one steal over 25 minutes in Thursday's 120-111 win over the Trail Blazers.

Rozier's production remains uneven -- in large part due to limited playing time -- but he's encouragingly posted double-digit point totals in two of the first five games in February. Thursday's minutes total was his highest since he'd received the same amount on Jan. 11 against the Wizards, and the second-year pro parlayed the extra run into his best scoring tally since Jan. 21 against this same Blazers squad. Even though Avery Bradley (Achilles) remains sidelined, Rozier's production remains difficult to trust from night to night, and surging rookie Jaylen Brown continues to outperform him while drawing starts in the former's stead.