Rozier received another DNP-Coach's Decision in Monday's 108-98 home win versus the Hornets.

That's five DNP's in Rozier's last 11 games. Coach Brad Stevens said post game he decided to have Smart as the back-up point guard so Smart could post up down low. The benching was a bit of a surprise after Rozier played 23-plus minutes in each of Boston's last two games. Rozier's spotty minutes make a him a risky low-end option in only very deep leagues.