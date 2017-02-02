Celtics' Terry Rozier: Plays 23 minutes in Wednesday's win
Rozier banged out five points (2-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds and one assist over 23 rugged minutes in Wednesday's 109-104 home win versus Toronto.
Rozier has averaged 18 minutes per game during Boston's current five game winning streak, providing solid defense, but poor outside shooting. Wednesday's seven boards matched his season high. If either Rozier or Marcus Smart could shoot north of 40% from the field, they would receive a boost in minutes. Unfortunately, Rozier is shooting 37% for the season, a slight tick better than bench-mate Smart, who is shooting 36%.
