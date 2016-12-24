Rozier produced a modest three points (1-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt), two assists and two rebounds across eight minutes in Friday's 117-112 loss to the Thunder.

39 games into Rozier's sophomore season, the reserve guard has developed into a key bench contributor in Coach Brad Steven's rotation. His playing time is up to 18 minutes per game, a 10 minute improvement over his rookie season. Rozier's greatest skill is his fierce defense, which often does not appear in the box score. He will need an injury to Avery Bradley and/or Marcus Smart to become relevant in standard fantasy leagues.