Rozier received his first DNP-Coach's-Decision of the season during the Cetlics' 119-114 Christmas Day win versus the Knicks.

Coach Brad Stevens stressed after the game that the decision was matchup driven, as the Knicks insisted on guarding Marcus Smart with point guards, allowing Smart post up opportunities leading to an efficient 15 points. Little used Gerald Green also provided an unexpected energetic spark, resulting in the holiday vacation for Rozier. Expect his minutes to return to the 7-14 range at home versus Memphis on Tuesday.