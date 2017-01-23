Celtics' Tyler Zeller: Available to play Tuesday

Zeller (illness) will be available to play in Tuesday's game against the Wizards, Scott Souza of the Providence Journal reports.

Zeller has been dealing with an illness for multiple weeks, but after managing to put together some full practices last week, the big man is set to make his return to the rotation. Zeller will likely be limited in his return, as he is averaging just 12.1 minutes per game this season and may still need some time to get his conditioning in order.