Celtics' Tyler Zeller: Doesn't practice Thursday

Zeller (illness) did not practice Thursday.

Zeller has been dealing with sinus problems which caused him to be hospitalized on Sunday. The big man has had the ailment for several weeks, and it forced him to be sidelined Tuesday against the Jazz. The Celtics have a back-to-back set on Friday and Saturday, which offers Zeller an opportunity to see one or both of those games if he turns healthy in the coming day, but for now it seems unlikely considering he was unable to participate in practice and his status remains unclear.