Celtics' Tyler Zeller: Goes through shootaround Wednesday

Zeller (illness) was able to take part in shootaround, but remains questionable for Wednesday's game against the Wizards, A. Sherrod Blakely of CSNNE.com reports.

Zeller has dealt with a serious sinus infection of late, missing each of the Celtics' last four contests. However, he was able to take part in Wednesday's shootaround, which bodes well for his eventual availability against the Wizards. He'll likely test everything out during pregame warmups before giving a final word on his status, so look for another update just prior to tip-off. If he's cleared, Zeller would jump back in as a deep reserve in the frontcourt, but likely won't see enough minutes to be a relevant fantasy option.