Celtics' Tyler Zeller: Hospitalized with sinus issues

Zeller was hospitalized late Sunday night due to sinus issues, Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe reports.

Zeller's illness prevented him from practicing Monday, and there's a good chance that he'll be sidelined Tuesday against the Jazz. Along with Zeller, Marcus Smart (illness) and James Young (ankle) also missed practice, so the Celtics recalled Jordan Mickey and Demetrius Jackson from the D-League to give the team some added depth off the bench. Zeller has played in only three of the Celtics' last seven games, averaging 7.7 minutes per contest.