Celtics' Tyler Zeller: Likely to be released

Zeller is expected to be waived on Sunday, Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald reports.

Zeller's salary for the 2017-18 season will be guaranteed on Sunday if he's not let go, so it appears the Celtics are ready to move on from the 27-year-old big man in their quest to secure a big time free agent. In 51 games with the Celtics this past season, Zeller averaged just 3.5 points and 2.4 rebounds across 10.3 minutes, but he should be able to latch on elsewhere as a boost to another team's frontcourt depth.