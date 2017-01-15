Celtics' Tyler Zeller: Making improvement in recovery from illness
Coach Brad Stevens said Zeller (illness) is feeling better, but won't practice Sunday, Scott Souza of the Providence Journal reports.
Zeller has been battling a sinus infection and virus, and though it appears the worst of the illness his behind him, he's still getting over some lingering complications. He's sat out the last seven games, and may need a practice or two before the Celtics deem him ready to go. As such, it seems unlikely that he'll be available for Monday's game against the Hornets.
