Celtics' Tyler Zeller: Out again Wednesday vs. Wizards

Zeller (illness) has officially been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Celtics play-by-play announcer Sean Grande reports.

Zeller was able to take part in the team's shootaround Wednesday morning, so he definitely appears to be nearing a return to the court after a serious sinus infection kept him out the last four games. His next opportunity to play will be Friday against the Hawks, but we should see another update after Thursday's practice session. With Amir Johnson (ankle) also sidelined, look for Kelly Olynyk and Jonas Jerebko to pick up some added minutes in the frontcourt.