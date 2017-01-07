Celtics' Tyler Zeller: Out for weekend back-to-back set

Zeller (illness) will sit out Friday against the 76ers and Saturday against the Pelicans, A. Sherrod Blakely of CSN New England reports.

The Celtics initially ruled out Zeller for a second straight game Friday while he recovers from a sinus issue, but he'll apparently be held out of both halves of the weekend back-to-back set. The extra time off to regain health should prove beneficial for Zeller, who already seems to be progressing after being hospitalized with the illness less than a week earlier. He was able to do some cardio work on the side at Friday's morning shootaround, though he has yet to resume practicing with the team.