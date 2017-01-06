Celtics' Tyler Zeller: Out Friday vs. 76ers

Zeller (illness) won't play in Friday's game against the 76ers.

It's the second straight absence for Zeller, who has yet to resume practicing as he attempts to recover from a sinus issue. Zeller was able to ride a training bike Friday and do some work on the side, but he'll need at least one more day off to recover. His next chance to play will come Saturday against the Pelicans.

