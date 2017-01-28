Celtics' Tyler Zeller: Plays 20 minutes in blowout win

Zeller tallied 10 points (5-9 FG), three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 20 minutes in a 128-98 win over the Magic on Friday.

Zeller had been available for the Celtics' previous two games following a bout with a sinus infection that had sidelined him for the entire month, but it took a blowout game Friday in addition to Al Horford's (groin) absence in order for the reserve center to see the floor. Horford is listed as probable for the second half of the back-to-back set Saturday against the Bucks, so Zeller's strong outing off the bench a day earlier isn't guaranteed to keep him in coach Brad Stevens' rotation.