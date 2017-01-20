Celtics' Tyler Zeller: Practices Friday

Zeller (illness) practiced in full Friday, Scott Souza of GateHouse Media reports.

Zeller has been sidelined since Dec. 29 due to an illness that saw him hospitalized at one point, but it sounds like he's finally close to making his return. With a full practice Friday, Zeller is seemingly just a shootaround attendance away from being cleared to play in Saturday's game against the Blazers. Given that he's missed nine straight games and is averaging just 12.1 minutes this season, Zeller's role will likely be limited once he's back available, but his presence should at least boost Boston's depth up front.