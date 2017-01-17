Celtics' Tyler Zeller: Practices Tuesday, but will remain out Wednesday

Zeller (illness) was able to put in a full practice Tuesday, but will remain out for Wednesday's game against the Knicks, Scott Souza of the Providence Journal reports.

Zeller has been dealing with a sinus infection since the beginning of January, but the worst of the illness seems to be behind him, given that he was with the team and cleared to take part in a full-contact workout Tuesday. However, since he's been ill for nearly two weeks, Zeller will likely need time to regain conditioning, so the Celtics aren't eager to rush him back into action Wednesday. Instead, look for Zeller to increase his activities over the next three days before eyeing a return for Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers. Once he's available, Zeller isn't expected to be a major factor in the Celtics' rotation after seeing no more than 12 minutes in any of his prior five appearances.