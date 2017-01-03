Celtics' Tyler Zeller: Released from hospital

Zeller (illness) was released from the hospital, but his status for Tuesday's game against the Jazz is unknown, Steve Bulpett of the Boston Herald reports.

A sinus issue landed Zeller in the hospital Sunday night, and it's apparently an ailment that he's been dealing with for several weeks. The Celtics have not yet commented on his availability, but it seems rather likely that he'll sit out Tuesday considering the Celtics have two days off before hosting Philadelphia on Friday on the first night of a back-to-back set.