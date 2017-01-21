Celtics' Tyler Zeller: Ruled out Saturday vs. Trail Blazers

Zeller (illness) will not play in Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers, Chris Forsberg of ESPN reports.

Zeller has been dealing with his illness for a few weeks now and hasn't played since Dec. 29. He has since started practicing and he appears to be nearing a return, but he'll have to wait until at least Tuesday against the Wizards now that he's been ruled out Saturday. When he does return he'll likely be limited and shouldn't be expected to see many minutes in his first games back.