Celtics' Tyler Zeller: Ruled out Tuesday vs. Raptors

Zeller (illness) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Raptors.

Zeller continues to deal with what's apparently a relatively serious sinus infection, and Tuesday will mark his fourth consecutive absence. According to Scott Souza of the Providence Journal, Zeller is expected to head in for additional tests on his illness after suffering recurring symptoms, so there's a high probability that he'll remain out Wednesday against the Wizards too.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola