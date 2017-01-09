Celtics' Tyler Zeller: Ruled out Tuesday vs. Raptors
Zeller (illness) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Raptors.
Zeller continues to deal with what's apparently a relatively serious sinus infection, and Tuesday will mark his fourth consecutive absence. According to Scott Souza of the Providence Journal, Zeller is expected to head in for additional tests on his illness after suffering recurring symptoms, so there's a high probability that he'll remain out Wednesday against the Wizards too.
More News
-
Celtics' Tyler Zeller: Out for weekend back-to-back set•
-
Celtics' Tyler Zeller: Out Friday vs. 76ers•
-
Celtics' Tyler Zeller: Doesn't practice Thursday•
-
Celtics' Tyler Zeller: To sit out Tuesday vs. Jazz•
-
Celtics' Tyler Zeller: Released from hospital, status unclear Tuesday•
-
Celtics' Tyler Zeller: Hospitalized with sinus issues•