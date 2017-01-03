Celtics' Tyler Zeller: To sit out Tuesday vs. Jazz

Zeller (illness) has been ruled out for Tuesday's matchup with the Jazz, Jay King of MassLive.com reports.

Zeller was recently hospitalized with sinus issues, but despite being released earlier Tuesday, he'll be held out against the Jazz as a precaution. He's yet to be given any sort of timetable for a return, but the Celtics are going into a back-to-back set on Friday and Saturday, which is the next realistic date for him to be available. Zeller averaged 6.6 minutes during the month of December, so his absence Tuesday shouldn't significantly change the Celtics' regular rotation.