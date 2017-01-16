Celtics' Tyler Zeller: Will remain sidelined Monday vs. Hornets

Zeller (illness) will sit out Monday's game against the Hornets, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reports.

Zeller has been dealing with both a sinus infection, as well as a virus, which will keep him out for an eighth straight game Monday Coach Brad Stevens mentioned Zeller was feeling better of late, but until he's a full participant in practice, his return shouldn't be considered forthcoming. He'll continue to receive treatment over the next few days, with the hope of being cleared ahead of Wednesday's game against the Knicks.