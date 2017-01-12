Celtics' Tyler Zeller: Won't travel to Atlanta
Zeller (illness) will not make the trip to Atlanta for Friday's matchup with the Hawks, Scott Souza of the Providence Journal reports.
As a result, Zeller will obviously be held out of actin Friday as he continues to deal with residual effects from a sinus infection. It will be the seventh consecutive absence for Zeller, whose next chance to play will come Monday against Charlotte.
More News
-
Celtics' Tyler Zeller: Out again Wednesday vs. Wizards•
-
Celtics' Tyler Zeller: Goes through shootaround Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Tyler Zeller: Ruled out Tuesday vs. Raptors•
-
Celtics' Tyler Zeller: Out for weekend back-to-back set•
-
Celtics' Tyler Zeller: Out Friday vs. 76ers•
-
Celtics' Tyler Zeller: Doesn't practice Thursday•