Akyol had his rights traded from the Nuggets to the Hawks on Wednesday, in exchange for Mo Williams and cash considerations.

Akyol was selected all the way back in the 2005 NBA Draft by the Hawks in the second round. In recent months, he's spent time in the Turkish Basketball League with Acibade Universitesi Instanbul. Akyol is now 29 years old and is about as developed as he could be, so there's very little chance he ever makes his way to the NBA despite this most recent trade.