Randle will sign a 10-day contract with the 76ers on Tuesday, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The Sixers were reportedly considering a handful of players for their vacant roster spot, and they've decided to give Randle, who was waived by the Knicks in training camp, a chance. The 6-foot-2 guard has spent the season with the D-League's Westchester Knicks, starting 19 games and averaging 20.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game. After going undrafted out of Stanford in 2015, Randle's first appearance with the 76ers will mark his NBA debut. He's expected to settle in as the third-string point guard behind Sergio Rodriguez and T.J. McConnell.