Andersen (knee) will be waived by the Hornets, Sam Amico of Fox Sports Ohio reports.

The Hornets essentially did the Cavaliers a favor in taking in Andersen in exchange for cash and a highly protected second round pick, but they will now waive him in order to keep a roster spot open. Charlotte will use that spot to sign Mike Tobey to a second 10-day contract, while Andersen's NBA career has likely reached its conclusion.