Chris Bosh: Officially waived by Heat
Bosh has officially been waived by the Heat.
As expected, the Heat have waived Bosh, clearing his remaining $52.1 million salary off the books as a result of a medical exception due to blood clot episodes. Bosh last played during the 2015 season, where he averaged 19.1 points and 7.4 boards over 53 games. As a testament to Bosh's accomplishments with the Heat, Pat Riley has indicated that Bosh's jersey will be retired. All signs indicate that Bosh will likely retire and possibly work in television, as he did with Turner Sports for a period of five weeks during last season.
