Chris Paul: Officially becomes free agent
Paul officially exercised his early termination option to become a free agent Saturday, Paul Garcia of The Sports Daily reports.
As anticipated, Paul will pass on his final year with the Clippers in order to test the free-agent waters, which opens July 1st. His former team could offer him the heftiest contract -- which could be worth upwards of $205 million on a five-year deal -- but any other team could only offer him a maximum of $152 million over four years, according to ESPN.
