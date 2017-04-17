Christian Wood: Option declined, will become free agent
The Hornets declined Wood's team option for the 2017-18 season, making him an unrestricted free agent, Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports reports.
Wood found himself buried on the Hornets' frontcourt depth chart all season, playing in just 13 games, with averages of 2.7 points and 2.2 rebounds across 8.2 minutes. The Hornets held a $1.47 million team option for the 2017-18 season, but his lack of contribution allowed the team to feel comfortable letting the 21-year-old big man go. He'll likely find a summer league team to latch on to and could get a training camp invite later this summer, but there's no guarantees he makes a final roster to start next season.
