Anderson (coach's decision) didn't see the floor in a 107-102 loss to the Celtics on Sunday.

Coach Doc Rivers' decision to give Paul Pierce a spot start Sunday in his final career game in Boston didn't help Anderson's cause for gaining playing time, but the 34-year-old has been an irregular member of the rotation throughout the season. Anderson has made only six appearances in the Clippers' 15 games since the beginning of January, averaging 3.3 points (on 31.6% shooting) in 11.0 minutes per contest.