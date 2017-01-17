Anderson scored five points (2-5 FG, 1-1 FT), grabbed one rebound and dished one assist in 19 minutes during Monday's 120-98 win over the Thunder.

Playing time this season has been sporadic for Anderson, who has seen double-digit minutes only eight times so far. The 34-year-old had played a combined 13 minutes in the six games since his 18 minute outing last time the Clippers played the Thunder. Anderson isn't very productive even when he does play, as he is averaging 3.1 points, 1.0 rebounds, 0.5 assists and 0.1 steals per game.