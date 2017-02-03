Rivers contributed 18 points (7-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six assists, four rebounds and one block over 36 minutes in Thursday's 133-120 loss to the Warriors.

Rivers found his shot again after a couple of sub-par games where he's managed a 30.4 percent (7-for-23) success rate from the field. He remained ice-cold from behind the arc, however, as he's now drained just one of 11 attempts from long range in the last three contests. However, he does have double-digit scoring in nine straight games, and remains a viable option in all formats while Chris Paul (thumb) remains out.