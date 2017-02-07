Rivers dropped 22 points (7-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-7 FT) while adding two rebounds and one block across 38 minutes in Monday's 118-109 loss to the Raptors.

Over the last five games, Rivers eclipsed 20 points just once, so it was good to see him efficient from the floor on Monday. With Chris Paul (thumb) still sidelined, Rivers has a chance to step up offensively. He's been getting it done from beyond the arc recently, as he has a 62 three-point percentage over the last six contests.