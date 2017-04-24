Clippers' Austin Rivers: Expected to play Tuesday
Rivers (hamstring) is expected to play in Tuesday's Game 5 against the Jazz, Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical reports.
Rivers has missed the last 10 games with a hamstring strain, but appears set to return for a crucial Game 5 against Utah. Expect an official announcement to come after the point guard's participation in morning shootaround Tuesday, but Rivers will likely split time off the bench at point guard with Raymond Felton, as chances are he'll be eased back into the rotation following an extended absence.
