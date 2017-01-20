Rivers managed 20 points (7-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two assists and a rebound over 36 minutes in Thursday's 104-101 loss to the Timberwolves.

Rivers turned in a strong outing in the loss, posting his third straight double-digit scoring effort. He's also been at 20 points or better in three games over seven January contests, and shot 50 percent or better in two of his last three. With a string of extended opportunity in front of him due to the injuries to Chris Paul (thumb) and Blake Griffin (knee), Rivers is line to serve as a strong source of production in multiple categories for the foreseeable future.