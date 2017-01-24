Rivers tallied 27 points (10-21 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists and four rebounds across 41 minutes during a 115-105 victory against the Hawks on Monday.

The 27 points marked Rivers' second-highest output of the season and a game high in the win. Monday's game marked the third time this season Rivers has made at least five three-pointers. He has been quite good over the last five games, averaging 18.8 points on 48.6 percent shooting, 4.2 assists, 2.4 three-pointers and 2.0 rebounds per game. Rivers looks like a nice player to own for as long as Chris Paul (thumb) is out.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola