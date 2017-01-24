Clippers' Austin Rivers: Goes off on Hawks for 27 points
Rivers tallied 27 points (10-21 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists and four rebounds across 41 minutes during a 115-105 victory against the Hawks on Monday.
The 27 points marked Rivers' second-highest output of the season and a game high in the win. Monday's game marked the third time this season Rivers has made at least five three-pointers. He has been quite good over the last five games, averaging 18.8 points on 48.6 percent shooting, 4.2 assists, 2.4 three-pointers and 2.0 rebounds per game. Rivers looks like a nice player to own for as long as Chris Paul (thumb) is out.
