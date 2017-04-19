Rivers (hamstring) hopes to return in Game 4 of the Clippers' first round series versus the Jazz, Marc J. Spears of ESPN reports.

Rivers missed the final six games of the regular season due to a nagging hamstring injury, and is expected to miss the first three playoff games. If he indeed makes his return in Game 4, look for Raymond Felton and Jamal Crawford to see their roles providing backcourt depth slightly reduced. Look for confirmation on his status following Game 3.