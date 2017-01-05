Clippers' Austin Rivers: Leads team past Grizzlies with 28
Rivers tallied 28 points (10-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block across 44 minutes during a 115-106 win over the Grizzlies on Wednesday.
Rivers had his best game of the season as the 28 points and 44 minutes were season highs and the seven assists tied a season high. The outstanding game comes after he had gone 8-of-30 from the field over the previous three contests. If Chris Paul (hamstring) is unable to return Friday against the Kings, look for Rivers to continue to get a lot of minutes and continue to be streaky.
